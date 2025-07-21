Family seeks driver who hit grandfather in north Charlotte and left him injured

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte family is pleading for help after a hit-and-run that left their beloved grandfather in the hospital.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with Frank Dent’s family who said he is a hardworking grandfather.

The 64-year-old man was walking Friday night to a bus stop on West Sugar Creek Road so he could get to work for an overnight shift at FedEx.

Pedestrian struck Someone hit a pedestrian on July 18, 2025, on West Sugar Creek Road, and didn't stop.

“(He’s) one of the strongest men I’ve ever met, and one of the most solid men,” said Mary Leflore-Dent, the victim’s wife.

“It’s kind of hurting me and my family,” said his brother, Earskin Jackson. “He doesn’t deserve it. He’s laying up in the hospital in a coma.”

His wife didn’t know what happened until he didn’t come home the next morning.

“I used ‘find my phone,’” she said. “I tracked him, and it said he was a Novant Presbyterian Hospital.”

She arrived there to find her husband hooked up to several machines.

“They stopped the bleeding but he’s still unconscious,” Jackson said. “It’s just, it’s killing my family.”

They said police have been tight-lipped about any potential leads, which is why the family is pleading for the public to help with any tips that could end in an arrest.

“He deserves justice like anyone,” said Leflore-Dent.

“And if this person did it and is out there, they’ll do it to another family,” Jackson said. “What if it was your uncle, your brother, your son?”

Frank Dent’s family said doctors plan to move him out of the ICU, but he will likely be in the hospital for several more weeks.

