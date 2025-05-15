Grandmother of murder victim urges end to gun violence after tragic shooting

The grandmother of a murder victim is speaking out against gun violence after her grandson was killed in northwest Charlotte Monday night. — The grandmother of a murder victim is speaking out against gun violence after her grandson was killed in northwest Charlotte Monday night.

She spoke with Channel 9’s Hunter Saenz about the final memory she shared with him.

Ernestine Steele said the day before her grandson Alvin Steele’s death, he dropped by her house with a card for Mother’s Day.

She said it was a memory she now has to cherish and hold onto dearly.

“As a person, Alvin was loving. He loved animals, and he loved people. He was very loving, always respectful,” Ernestine said.

On May 12, Alvin’s life came to a tragic end at a motel on Lucky Penny Street.

According to court documents, his girlfriend found him shot multiple times in his room, covered by a sheet and pillow.

Investigators said Tyler Minor, who was staying with the Alvin, called 911 and said he shot his friend.

Minor’s father then tried to turn him in, but he jumped out of his car on the way to the police station. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with murder.

Police said the incident was sparked because of a girl. However, Alvin’s grandmother said she couldn’t make sense of this.

“Just put the guns down, you know. If we have grievances, try to talk. Try to go to somebody, but we’ve got to put the guns down. I mean, we’re killing everybody,” said Ernestine.

Ernestine said Alvin leaves behind two young daughters.

Meanwhile, the suspect in this case was given no bond on Thursday after facing a judge.

