‘Grateful’: Dedicated volunteers give back at local food pantry

CHARLOTTE — Cars line up early outside the Hearts United for Good food pantry in North Charlotte, with people arriving hours before the doors open to receive much-needed supplies.

By 3 p.m., the parking lot is already full, even though the pantry doesn’t open until 5:30 p.m.

“We’ve had cars backed up all the way down to Matheson,” Bethany McDonald, executive director of HUG, said.

Many food pantries are experiencing the same dilemma. Demand is up while supplies are dwindling, but McDonald says she will not be giving up.

“The numbers are out of control right now,” she told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis. “And I mean, it’s going to continue. So, so are we.”

One of the dedicated volunteers at the pantry is 17-year-old Perla Ortiz, who started volunteering after her family received food from the pantry.

“I come like every Wednesday, every time they need help,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz balances her volunteer work with school and softball practice.

“Then she comes directly here and helps with the pantry for hours and hours, helps clean up, and then goes home and does homework,” McDonald said.

It’s true dedication that’s making a real difference in the community.

“It helps a lot,” Ortiz said. “With the economy right now, everything’s expensive.”

McDonald says the organization is currently working with Title I schools, recreation centers, recovery programs, and assisted living facilities. All of this is made possible by donations.

According to McDonald, 90% of what HUG gives out comes from Second Harvest Food Bank.

“Everything that’s donated to Second Harvest comes to the groups like us that are putting it in the hands of the people that need it most,” she said.

They hope to encourage others to give too.

“If you could donate, please donate,” Ortiz said. “It will be really helpful for a lot of people who need it, and we’ll really be grateful.”

VIDEO: ‘Helping people’: Wingate woman supports families in need through home food pantry

‘Helping people’: Wingate woman supports families in need through home food pantry

©2025 Cox Media Group