Graves relocated to new Monroe cemetery

MONROE, N.C. — Today crews in Monroe moved graves from Billy Woods Cemetery to Suncrest Cemetery as the city prepares for development.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito learned that the day started with a prayer for families to honor the memory of their loved ones before their graves were dug up.

“May their spirit be at peace and their journey smooth,” said Rev. J.D. Moffett, the associate pastor at Central United Methodist Church during the gathering.

Eric Thomas was there to honor his great-grandfather, Benjamin G. Helms and his great-grandmother, Elizabeth.

“My father told me many times that he remembered taking my grandfather to her funeral in 1935,” Thomas said.

Last week, Channel 9 reported that the city of Monroe voted to relocate the graves at Billy Woods Cemetery to pave way for economic development.

The graves and their markers will be moved to the plot of land at the city-owned Suncrest Cemetery, about three miles away from Billy Woods Cemetery.

Thomas said he has mixed emotions about the process of his great-grandparents being moved. He also worries that not all their remains will make it to Suncrest Cemetery.

Jeff Wells, the assistant city manager of Monroe, told Channel 9 that experts were brought in to do the work, which will entail locating different colored dirt as potential remains.

“It’ll be a lot of shovels, maybe some very small equipment, but it’s going to be a lot of hands-on work,” said Wells.

Today Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the new site, but wasn’t able to capture much of the process through the trees. The City of Monroe said only workers and staff are allowed on site during the three-day project.

Thomas, who has deep roots in Union County, said he hopes the new site will allow easier access to all his loved ones.

“It makes me feel better knowing that my great-grandfather will be close to his daughter.”

