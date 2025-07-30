Greenville County sheriffs shot during training exercise

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two Greenville County sheriff’s deputies were shot during a training exercise Tuesday afternoon, police say.
It happened in a vacant building in Greenville, South Carolina.
The sheriff’s office says both deputies were each hit by a round.
Thankfully, both are expected to be okay.
The sheriff’s office says it is investigating the type of round they were hit with.
