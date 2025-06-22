Rowan County teen charged after accidentally firing rifle at friend, killing him, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A Rowan County 19-year-old is charged with involuntary manslaughter after he accidentally shot and killed his friend on Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Around 5 a.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the 100 block of Hutchins Way by a man who said he had shot his friend.

There, deputies found 19-year-old Jayden Hunter Hicks suffering a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigators determined Hicks was shot by 19-year-old Colton Alexander Adkins.

Adkins said he and Hicks had been listening to music in Hicks’ room when he picked up a rifle that was in the corner of the room that he believed to be unloaded. He said he aimed it at Hicks and the weapon went off and struck Hicks.

Adkins called 911 and was instructed to perform life-saving measures until emergency personnel arrived.

Investigators charged Adkins with involuntary manslaughter and transported him to the detention center, where he was placed under a $10,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged the incident as a tragedy and reminded residents of the following gun safety rules:

Always treat any firearm as if it were loaded. Only point your firearm at your intended target. Be certain of your target and what is behind it. Keep your finger off the trigger and outside the trigger guard until you are ready to fire.

