GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greyhound bus crashed on its way from Charlotte to Atlanta, sending 12 people to the hospital.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the bus collided with a dump truck on Interstate 85 early Friday morning.

However, the cause of the collision is under investigation.

Police said another bus took the 22 uninjured passengers to Atlanta.

