Grieving loved ones find community at CMPD annual tree-lighting ceremony

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department held its annual tree-lighting ceremony that honors lives lost to violence this year.

Loved ones, including Artesia Staten, wrote messages on ornaments and hung them on the tree.

This will be her first Christmas without her husband. He was killed by a drunk driver in September.

She said events like the tree lighting help her get through difficult times.

“Unfortunately, like I said, it’s a love-hate relationship,” Staten said. “You hate that you’re meeting under these circumstances, but you love that you have family and a community that could understand your loss and grief.”

CMPD said there were more than 100 homicide victims this year.

