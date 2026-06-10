Grocery store to be part of South End redevelopment

CHARLOTTE — Northwood Ravin appears to be readying the redevelopment of an aging retail and office complex in lower South End.

The project to transform the Crosland Centre complex at South Boulevard and Scaleybark Road will start with new shops and a grocery store on a 4.5-acre site, according to a land development construction plan filed with the city of Charlotte on June 4.

Plans include developing three retail buildings and a separate grocery store building at 3911 South Blvd., according to city records.

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