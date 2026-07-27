Teen motorcyclist killed in weekend crash on I-85 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Alex Rodriguez, a 17-year-old Charlotte resident, died Saturday following a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 85 South near Sugar Creek Road, troopers said. The crash occurred at approximately 7:35 p.m.

The collision involved four vehicles: a Mercedes, an Audi, a Hyundai and a motorcycle operated by Rodriguez. Preliminary investigations indicate the Mercedes and Audi were traveling at a high rate of speed before colliding with the motorcycle and Hyundai, troopers said.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to Atrium Health Main with minor injuries. The drivers of the Audi and Hyundai both refused medical treatment at the scene. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the motor vehicle collision and is conducting an investigation.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s investigation into the collision remains ongoing.

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