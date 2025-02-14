Grocery store fined $3,700 for selling alcohol to minors after underage crash

TROUTMAN, N.C. — A local grocery store in Mooresville has been fined $3,700 for selling alcohol to minors, following an incident where an underage girl crashed her SUV with a blood alcohol level of 0.14.

The Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) reported that the minors purchased Twisted Teas from Lowes Foods in Mooresville. The crash occurred on State Park Road in Troutman, involving the underage girl and her friends who had been drinking.

The ABC Commission released black and white photos of the drinks involved in the incident. The report also indicated that the minors consumed alcohol at the Beer Den inside the grocery store.

The grocery store has paid the fine, and the incident highlights ongoing concerns about underage drinking and alcohol sales compliance.

Statement from Lowes Foods: “After the incident, we took appropriate disciplinary action with our host (employee) and we did a refresh of training with our team at that store.”

