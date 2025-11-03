Grocery stores offer deals as food assistance remains cut off

CHARLOTTE — Federal food assistance remains cut off another day for millions of Americans.

Channel 9 visited the Giant Penny Grocery store Sunday, one of several places people can get deals as they try to save money.

“It’s going to be very hard for me and my daughter,” one mother said. “I am seeking a second job to make ends meet, to be able to buy groceries.”

A federal judge has set a deadline Monday for the Trump administration to make a payment for SNAP, or fund it using contingency money by Wednesday.

