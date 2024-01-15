Group turns Anson Co. prison into trade school to teach kids with incarcerated parents new skills

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime prison in Anson County is getting a makeover.

The Lanesboro Correctional Institution is being transformed from a jail to a trade school to help young people turn over a new leaf.

The group responsible for the transformation is 5 and 2 Trade School. Their goal is to give children with incarcerated parents a new set of skills.

The school will offer five career paths for students to pick from:

Skilled Labor

Automotive and Transportation

Culinary

Vertical Farming

Media and Digital Arts

“We’re really excited about what’s going to happen ultimately with the people that have a chance to go through here and learn these trades,” Grant Wilson from 5 and 2 Trade School said.

On Monday, the school dedicated its first building and program: a greenhouse for the vertical farm.

The full trade school is expected to be up and running by June.

