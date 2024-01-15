Group turns Anson Co. prison into trade school to teach kids with incarcerated parents new skills

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — A longtime prison in Anson County is getting a makeover.
The Lanesboro Correctional Institution is being transformed from a jail to a trade school to help young people turn over a new leaf.
The group responsible for the transformation is 5 and 2 Trade School. Their goal is to give children with incarcerated parents a new set of skills.
The school will offer five career paths for students to pick from:
- Skilled Labor
- Automotive and Transportation
- Culinary
- Vertical Farming
- Media and Digital Arts
“We’re really excited about what’s going to happen ultimately with the people that have a chance to go through here and learn these trades,” Grant Wilson from 5 and 2 Trade School said.
On Monday, the school dedicated its first building and program: a greenhouse for the vertical farm.
The full trade school is expected to be up and running by June.
