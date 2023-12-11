Discovery Place Nature renovation project will move forward

CHARLOTTE — The ambitious renovation project for Discovery Place Nature will move forward, the museum told Channel 9 on Monday.

Last week, Mecklenburg County Commissioners provided Discovery Place Nature with an additional $10 million to cover construction overruns. However, Discovery Place Nature asked for $20 million and a Board member for the museum was skeptical the project would move forward without the full $20 million.

A spokesperson for the museum tells Channel 9 the museum is moving forward with the project thanks to a mix of donor, government and investment dollars.

Discovery Place Nature is waiting for an updated timeline from the contractor but expects construction to start in 2024.

The project calls for a rebuild of the Freedom Park nature museum. It will include an otter exhibit, public garden and tree canopy skywalk.

Discovery Place has operated the museum since it opened in 1947.

