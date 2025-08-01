Growing need: Classroom Central supports 300+ schools with supplies

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is partnering with Classroom Central for the 9 School Tools program to collect essential school supplies for teachers and students in need.

Classroom Central, located on Wilkinson Boulevard, serves schools where 50% or more of the students receive free or reduced lunch. This year, over 300 schools qualify for assistance, meaning more than 200,000 students will rely on these supplies.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen increasingly larger numbers of schools that are now eligible,” said Beth Cupp of Classroom Central. “That’s why Classroom Central was started in 2002 was to alleviate that burden from teachers while allowing students to exceed and to reach their full potential.”

Last year, Classroom Central served nearly 5,000 teachers at just under 250 qualifying schools. This year, the number of qualifying schools has increased, highlighting the growing need for support.

The supplies collected through the 9 School Tools program are intended for all grade levels, from pre-K through 12th grade, and cover all subject matters.

Cupp emphasized that even small donations, such as notebooks or pencils, can make a significant difference in the lives of both students and teachers.

With the increased number of qualifying schools, the ‘9 School Tools’ program is more critical than ever in ensuring that students have the necessary supplies to succeed in the classroom.

If you want to donate, click here.

