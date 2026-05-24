Wilfried Zaha to leave Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE — Wilfried Zaha will depart Charlotte FC in June after spending a year and a half with the team.

Zaha’s loan agreement with Charlotte FC is ending on June 30, 2026.

The forward featured in 46 matches across Major League Soccer league play and playoffs. He recorded 13 goals and 14 assists, contributing to 27 total goals, which ranks him fifth all-time in Charlotte FC history.

Charlotte FC will start the summer transfer window with a Designated Player and an international roster spot open.

“Wilfried has been an important part of Charlotte FC since his arrival on loan last winter and has played a key role in our attack since joining,” said Zoran Krneta, general manager of Charlotte FC.

Krneta said Zaha “helped us reach the top four in the Eastern Conference for the first time” last season and “approached every match with a hunger and desire to perform for our supporters.”

Zaha is returning to his parent club, Galatasaray.

Charlotte FC will now take a two-month break for the FIFA World Cup.

The team is scheduled to return to league play on Wednesday, July 22 against Atlanta United.

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