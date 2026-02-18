Growing student population strains Cabarrus County elementary school

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A sea of students filled the cafeteria of W.R. Odell Elementary in Concord, and every year more students flood in.

The school currently serves 1,082 students in third through fifth grade. That’s 200 more than it was originally designed to hold.

An empty hallway, classroom or empty seat is impossible to find inside the building, and outside, you’ll find even more classrooms in mobile units and an annex.

Without additional mobile units, the school would be more than 20% over-capacity.

