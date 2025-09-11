Guardsman who was at the Pentagon on 9/11 shares haunting memories

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Remembrance ceremonies are being held across the country today to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the September 11th terrorist attacks 24 years ago.

In Uptown, a poignant ceremony took place where first responders marked the moments each plane crashed into the Twin Towers by ringing a bell, followed by a moment of silence.

This event is part of the ‘Flags of Remembrance’ memorial at Romare Bearden Park, where 2,977 flags are displayed in the shape of the Twin Towers, each adorned with a picture of a victim.

“It’s an extremely emotional day,” said Retired Col. Jim Bailey of the NC Air National Guard, who was at the Pentagon during the attacks.

Jim Bailey, a guardsman from Charlotte, was at the Pentagon on September 11, 2001, coordinating the Air National Guard for the Salt Lake City Olympics.

He heard the sound of the plane hitting the building and was instructed to stay and coordinate relief efforts while the Pentagon was on fire.

Bailey recalls receiving a call from ground zero in New York, initially requesting hospital ships. Moments later, the request changed to body bags and cadaver dogs, a memory that still haunts him.

Bailey described the eerie silence he encountered when leaving the Pentagon that night, likening it to the Twilight Zone.

He emphasized the need for unity, reflecting on the political infighting that preceded the attacks and expressing concern that similar divisions persist today.

As the nation reflects on the events of September 11, 2001, the stories of those who responded and the memories of those lost continue to underscore the importance of remembrance and unity.

