Guest forced out of room by shooting gets no help from hotel

CHARLOTTE — A man living in a popular extended stay hotel in Charlotte says bullets flew in, and he was forced out, then the company that owns the hotel ghosted him.

“I woke up out of sleep because I heard a gunshot, but before I could get that registered in my mind that it was actually a gunshot, another one came through the window,” Jamie Burris told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke. “It exploded. We hit the floor and called 911 right then.”

Burris was staying at the InTown Suites on Albemarle Road. He said his room became a crime scene after the shooting in June, and he was forced to vacate with his girlfriend.

While Burris got out of the hotel room, InTown didn’t reimburse him for the days he had already paid for, and they didn’t apply the days he was there to a discount he was expecting. The hotel also didn’t help him find another room or unit.

Stoogenke reached out to InTown Suites for its side of the story. Since Aug. 7, he emailed three separate email addresses and sent a message through the company’s website, he called the hotel and even hand-delivered a letter to the office.

The hotel didn’t respond to Stoogenke or Burris.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a section for citizens’ resources, including crime victim resources, but it’s not clear if they offer assistance for people affected by crime scenes. The victims compensation service says it reimburses citizens “who suffer medical expenses and lost wages as a result of being an innocent victim of a crime.”

