Guinness World Records names Whitetop at Victory Junction oldest llama in captivity

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — Whitetop, a 27-year-old llama residing at Victory Junction camp in North Carolina, has been recognized as the world’s oldest llama in captivity by Guinness World Records, according to WLOS.

Whitetop surpassed the previous record held by Dalai Llama, who lived on a ranch in Albuquerque and was recognized shortly after his 27th birthday.

The camp, founded by Kyle Petty and his family in memory of his son Adam, serves children with chronic illnesses and provides a comforting environment for them.

“He really gets to help campers come out of their shell when they interact with him,” said Billie Davis, the camp’s barn director.

Whitetop has been a resident of Victory Junction since 2006, two years after the camp was established. The camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina, and offers year-round programs for children with various chronic conditions.

Whitetop is known for his gentle demeanor and his ability to provide comfort to the children at the camp. His favorite activities include rolling in fresh wood chippings and posing for selfies, particularly from his preferred angle.

The camp has started selling limited edition T-shirts featuring Whitetop with sunglasses and the slogan, “Still Spit’n,” to celebrate his record-breaking age. Proceeds from the sales support the camp’s activities.

Whitetop’s presence at Victory Junction continues to bring joy and comfort to the children, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of animal interactions in such environments.

