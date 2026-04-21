Gun discovered at courthouse security leads to arrest, sheriff issues warning

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that weapons are strictly prohibited inside the Mecklenburg County Courthouse after a person was arrested Tuesday morning for bringing a gun through security.

Deputies discovered the firearm in the individual’s bag as it passed through the X-ray scanner.

The person was charged with possession of a deadly weapon on state property and carrying a concealed weapon, and the gun was seized.

MCSO is urging all courthouse visitors and employees to double‑check their belongings before entering.

Security measures, including metal detectors and live‑scan imaging, are in place to prevent weapons and contraband from entering the building.

Sheriff McFadden emphasized the department’s zero‑tolerance policy, noting that tensions can already run high in court settings and a single careless action can endanger many people.

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