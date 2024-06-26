‘The gun was cocked’: Couple says neighbor pulled out AR-15 during road rage in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A couple says they were put in a life-or-death situation after their neighbors physically assaulted them in their driveway before pulling out a gun.

They said the incident stemmed from a bout of road rage, and the assault itself was caught on camera.

Dlanora and Corey Bell told Channel 9 that their lives flashed before their eyes during a violent exchange that took place in their driveway.

“Anything could have happened, you know, like the gun was cocked and he was ready,” Dlanora Bell said.

“I was in shock and disbelief that it escalated to that point,” Corey Bell echoed.

Corey Bell went on to explain that last week he was driving to his home in a west Charlotte neighborhood when the driver behind him almost hit his car due to speeding.

He said he recognized the driver because they lived a street over from him, and that’s what provoked him to tell the driver to slow down.

“She just became irate and belligerent, saying, ‘No, get out of the way.’ And she’s going to get her brother and all types of other obscene gestures that she was making,” Corey Bell said.

The couple’s ring camera footage showed how quickly things escalated.

In the video, you can see two cars pulling in front of Bell’s Driveway. Two people then approach Corey Bell and start a verbal argument.

Dlanora Bell then comes out of the house to try and calm things down, but that doesn’t work.

“I came out and tried to de-escalate the situation and let her know you needed to calm down,” Dlanora Bell explained.

Eventually, the fight turned physical. Seconds later, the other neighbor goes back to their vehicle, pulls out an AR-15, and points the gun at Dlanora.

“He could have intentionally pulled the trigger,” Dlanora Bell elaborated.

“I didn’t pose a threat for you to be getting a gun out. And I stepped in between him and my wife. He kept saying he was going to shoot and kill her,” said Corey Bell.

And while no shots were fired, Dlanora said she still wants justice for what unfolded.

“As bold as they were to come over here that day, they should be just as bold to go to the police station and face the repercussions of their consequences,” Dlanora Bell expressed.

Channel 9 has reached out to law enforcement about this incident. They said that, while this is an active investigation, no arrests have been made at this time.

Dlanora and Corey Bell say they just hope the people behind this will be held accountable.

