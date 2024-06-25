Road rage turns into shooting at Plaza Midwood intersection

CHARLOTTE — An argument at an intersection in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood neighborhood turned into a shooting as witnesses looked on.

Video from Instagram user @thecheekybeen was recorded and shared on social media that shows the second half of the incident.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Central Avenue near Pecan Avenue.

The video shows an SUV parked behind a black sedan, and the driver gets out and hits the back windshield of the sedan with some sort of stick or rod.

The sedan begins driving away and turns left, and the driver from the SUV goes back into his vehicle. That’s when you can hear a gunshot, and you see the top of the SUV’s windshield get hit by a bullet. The driver appears to recoil inside of the SUV.

Channel 9 obtained a police report that says the two people didn’t know each other. The police report confirms the SUV was shot once.

