Gunfire damages home, burst pipes lead to flooding

CHARLOTTE — A family said someone fired at least 17 rounds into their Charlotte home, busting pipes, which caused flooding while their two-week-old baby was inside. She was not hurt.

Channel 9’s Evan Donavon spoke with the family Tuesday at the home on Allen Street in the Belmont neighborhood.

The young mom and dad said they’ve lived there for about six years and have no idea why someone would want to hurt them.

Fortunately, the baby was not struck when the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday.

Cameron Massey, 23, told Donavon some of the rounds went through walls and windows hitting water pipes.

“Yeah, this was in a rapid succession,” Massey said.

It lasted a couple of seconds then water started gushing, he said.

“There was water everywhere,” Massey said. “That hole I showed you downstairs, that was just leaking full of water. This whole wall was leaking full of water. My floor was covered in water.”

He added, “Whatever motive they had, they were most definitely aiming to kill whoever was inside of this house.”

The rounds came just feet from where their bed used to be.

“And that was only through the grace of God,” Massey said. “Only because our bed was on the floor. We had it pushed up against the window a few weeks ago.”

His daughter Willow, who was inside, was born on April 12.

“I got to do everything for her,” he said. “I wanted to provide so much for her but at the end of the day, stuff like this happens. I don’t know, it’s just crazy.”

Donavon asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for an update, but officials didn’t provide any because the investigation is ongoing.

Massey said they can’t stay at the home and must move out by the end of the week.

Cameron Massey welcomes newborn daughter

No additional details have been made available.

