PREVIEW: CMPD Chief reflects on grief while investigating deadly attack on officers

A year after a deadly attack on police that took the lives of four officers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings is opening up about leading the investigation while also navigating the grief in the department.
One of the task force officers killed a year ago in east Charlotte was CMPD officer Joshua Eyer. Not only was it a tragic loss for the department, but CMPD was also slated with the responsibility of investigating the entire incident.
In an exclusive interview with Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz, Jennings spoke about April 29, 2024, and the year since.
“At that time, I just had to keep it together because we were still working the scene and we were still out there, but I just could not believe it felt so surreal that here I am in a situation as the leader of this organization dealing with something this tragic,” Jennings told Sáenz.
