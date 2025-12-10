Gunmen target Monroe home from nearby park

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning on West Sunset Drive, where at least 10 rounds were fired into an occupied residence.

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire into a home in the 400 block of West Sunset Drive. Upon arrival, they found the home had been struck by multiple bullets with children and adults inside. There were no injuries.

The investigation revealed that two shooters fired from the baseball fields at Sunset Park, targeting the home before fleeing on foot. Detectives are actively working the case and have requested public assistance to identify the shooters.

The Monroe Police Department continues to seek information from the public as they work to solve this case, emphasizing the need for community involvement in ensuring neighborhood safety.

