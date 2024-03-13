Charlotte Habitat for Humanity honored for affordable housing efforts

CHARLOTTE — Habitat Charlotte Region has been recognized as the top contributor to the organization’s global housing initiative.

The organization was recognized last week at the Habitat for Humanity International bi-annual conference in Atlanta for reaching $10 million in tithe contributions over 40 years.

It is the first and only Habitat affiliate to reach this milestone.

Habitat for Humanity said its affiliates are encouraged to tithe or give 10 percent of unrestricted funds to help Habitat create safe, affordable homes in countries without significant resources. The tithe concept began in 1979 to create a cycle of partnership that transcends borders and languages.

As part of this program, Habitat Charlotte Region has partnered with affiliates in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Cambodia, sent volunteers to help build homes in those countries, and contributed to global disaster relief efforts.

“We are committed to providing affordable housing solutions for low-to-moderate-income families in the Charlotte area and to Habitat’s global mission where everyone has a decent place to live,” said Habitat Charlotte Region CEO, Laura Belcher. “We are honored to be catalysts of positive change, making a difference not only within our community but also around the world.”

Habitat Charlotte Region contributes 10% of unrestricted funds, including ReStore net profits, to the program.

Restricted dollars, such as those pledged to specific home builds or developments, are not included in the tithe contribution.

Investing funds in housing opportunities internationally multiplies HCR’s impact, as the cost to build is far less around the world, according to the organization.

