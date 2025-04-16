Harassment forces couple to leave home

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Kannapolis police reports show that officers have been to Andy and Lloyd Craighill-Middleton’s house four times because of harassment since February, so now the couple is taking matters into their own hands to protect their two-year-old son.

“My mom got me involved in volunteering in some of the community groups and events, activities, things like that in Cabarrus County,” said Andy Craighill-Middleton. “As I got older, I [got] that sense of you’ve got to take care of your community.”

He said that’s why he decided to run for Congress twice.

He said he would’ve been the first openly transgender man to hold higher office.

He launched his latest campaign in February, and days later, he says vandals started to target his property.

“We’ve had nails driven into our driveway, head down,” said Andy Craighill-Middletown. “Takes a little bit of effort there, and people have tried to rip the bumper off of our bus as well.”

Their tires were slashed, and their pride flag was shredded.

Andy Craighill-Middleton said he ended his run last month, and added surveillance cameras, but the vandalism continued.

His husband says he’s worried about their son’s safety.

“It’s one thing for me. I’m a grown adult. I can make my own decisions. He can’t. He doesn’t even understand what’s happening,” Lloyd Craighill-Middleton said.

The couple said they’re turning a school bus into a living space, so they can safely raise their son in Kannapolis and beyond.

Before they leave, they want to talk to whoever’s chasing them out of their neighborhood.

“I don’t hate you. Let’s have a conversation. That’s the way I’ve always done things,” said Andy Craighill-Middleton.

The Craighill-Middletons say they’ve noticed police boost patrols in the area in the last few weeks.

We asked Kannapolis police about its plans and are waiting for a reply.

