Harper’s Restaurant closing after 32 years in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Harper’s Restaurant will close later this month, making way for the demolition of its building at 6518 Fairview Road. Burke Hospitality Group says the restaurant’s last day of service will be July 20.

Harper’s has been a Charlotte staple for 37 years — including 32 years at Sharon Corners Shopping Center. The restaurant dishes up American fare prepared in a wood-fired oven, from pizzas to steaks and burgers.

“We wish we could say this is our decision, but it simply is not,” owner Tom Sasser says. “We are working on a new location for a new iteration of Harper’s and hope we will be able to share more information soon.”

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Restaurant Week makes royal return this month)

Charlotte Restaurant Week makes royal return this month

©2024 Cox Media Group