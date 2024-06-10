Beloved South End restaurant closes after nearly a decade

CHARLOTTE — A beloved Charlotte restaurant is closing nearly a year after its owner and head chef died.

The family of Chef Michael Shortino announced in September that he passed away at the age of 57. Shortino was the owner of Futo Buta and Lincoln’s Haberdashery.

Shortino’s daughter, Cassie, was stepping in to continue her father’s legacy, her family said last fall.

But in an Instagram post Saturday, Futo Buta announced it would permanently close. The South End restaurant opened back in 2015.

“For nearly a decade, we have had the privilege of serving thousands of ramen bowls, witnessing Charlotte and beyond embrace the vision crafted and cherished by Chef Michael Shortino,” the statement reads.

The restaurant didn’t give a reason for the closure but mentioned Shortino’s death, saying his life was a massive part of the concept.

“Michael’s life was, and is, so greatly intertwined with this concept, one that cultivated an incredible story, marked with truly life changing relationships,” the post reads.

Shortino’s other restaurant, Lincoln’s Haberdashery, closed back in October.

The cause of Shortino’s death was not shared with the public.

