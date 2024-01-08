Harris-Teeter brings back free cookies

CHARLOTTE — Get your sweet tooth ready for a trip to the grocery store. Harris-Teeter is bringing back free cookies at the bakery.

The Matthews-based grocery chain served up free cookies to guests for years, but the practice ended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

@HarrisTeeter What happened to the Harry the Happy Dragon Cookies? They were the best thing ever! — Charles Pletzke (@Charles_pletzke) June 3, 2023

Years later, locals shared their nostalgia and pleaded for the return of the cookies.

This week, Harris-Teeter mascot Harry the Dragon took to Instagram with a surprise video. It shows Harry reading through letters from kids before gathering eggs, flour, salt, baking powder, and vanilla.

That sure sounds like the ingredients for a homemade cookie.

The grocery chain is expected to make the announcement official soon, but some stores have already been spotted serving up the free cookies.

The signs say the free cookies are kids, but nothing says you can’t embrace your inner child for a free treat.

