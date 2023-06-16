Harvey B. Gantt Center receives $20K grant from National Endowment of the Arts

CHARLOTTE — The Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture was approved for a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) to support an upcoming project aimed at promoting literacy.

The project, known as “The Big Read”, is centered around Yaa Gyasi’s novel Homegoing, with collaboration from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library, the Cabarrus County Library, and others. All organizations involved have similar missions in building community, empowerment, and innovation.

The Gantt’s project is one of the thousands across the United States that total more than $31 million. The projects were picked during the second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal funding for this year.

NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD., says organizations like the Gantt Center play an important role in advancing creativity and highlighting the culture and art of different communities.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, including Harvey B. Gantt Center’s The Big Read, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” Jackson said. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

The Big Read program will begin in 2024, running from February to June.

The kickoff celebration will take place at the Gantt Center on South Tryon Street and will feature the Kankouran West African Dance Company, speakers, and a free book giveaway.

