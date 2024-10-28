Local

Hawaiian-style coffee shop looks to grow here

By Charlotte Business Journal

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has inked a three-store agreement that will bring the brand first to Rock Hill. The coffee franchise is finalizing details on that location but anticipates it will open in mid-2025.

Two additional stores are planned in the York County area.

Doug Epperly and his daughter Abby will open the first locations in the market.

The brand is exploring further growth in the Carolinas as it expands its national footprint, CEO Scott Snyder says.

