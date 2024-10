CHARLOTTE — Biscuit Belly is expanding in the Charlotte market — and more locations are in the works here.

The Kentucky-based craft-casual brunch spot will open at Fort Mill Crossing, at 2147 W. Highway 160, on Nov. 12. This marks the first Biscuit Belly in South Carolina.

Biscuit Belly offers a menu centered around its scratch-made biscuits.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Mallard Creek BBQ returns for 93rd year with dine-in seating

Mallard Creek BBQ returns for 93rd year with dine-in seating





©2024 Cox Media Group