Hazmat crews respond to gas line fire in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a gas line fire in south Charlotte on Saturday morning.

Crews arrived at the scene around 8 a.m. and controlled the fire by 8:35 a.m., officials said.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported. Crews remained in the area to assist Piedmont Natural Gas.

Channel 9 is working to find out more.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

