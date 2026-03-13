Head-on collision claims life of 35-year-old driver in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A 35-year-old man died Thursday afternoon following a head-on vehicle collision in north Charlotte. The fatal crash occurred at approximately 5:34 p.m. in the 9900 block of Statesville Road.

Julian Allen, the driver of a Toyota Corolla, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second driver in a Dodge Charger was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department North Division were the primary responders to the scene.

The preliminary investigation by the Major Crash Investigation Unit indicates the Toyota was traveling north on Statesville Road when it crossed the double yellow line.

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The vehicle then collided with the Dodge Charger, which was traveling south. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest after the impact.

Investigators are working to determine if speed or impairment were contributing factors in the fatal collision.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed that Allen’s next of kin has been notified of his death. The investigation into the crash remains active.

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