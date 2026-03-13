Health department probes viral video of raw meat in truck

CHARLOTTE — The Mecklenburg County Health Department said it is aware of a viral video that shows raw meat in thin plastic bags in a trunk and laid across the floor in the back of a truck.

@betguru365 🚨 CAUGHT ON VIDEO: RAW MEAT FOR CHARLOTTE HALAL RESTAURANTS PILED IN THE BACK OF AN SUV — PEOPLE ARE ASKING HOW THIS IS LEGAL A man in Charlotte filmed what he says are meat deliveries heading to several halal restaurants around the city. Day 1: Large piles of raw meat stuffed into thin plastic bags stacked directly onto cardboard in the trunk of an SUV. No refrigeration unit visible. No sealed containers. Then he went back the next day. Day 2: A delivery truck loaded with raw meat laid directly across the floor of the truck with no plastic bags at all. The man filming says this is the second day in a row he’s seen meat being transported like this. “There's no way this can be sanitary.” If your restaurant’s meat arrived like this… would you still eat there? ♬ original sound - BETGURU365

That video, posted by chozen.luv on TikTok, claimed the meat was being taken to a halal restaurant in Charlotte, but didn’t name it.

The health department said it hasn’t received any service request and also doesn’t know where the incident took place.

A spokesperson for the department said once they have more information, they will investigate the allegations.

Information regarding this issue can be reported to 311.

VIDEO: Red meat consumption affects brain health, new study says

Red meat consumption affects brain health, new study says

©2026 Cox Media Group