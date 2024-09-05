Health officials holding back-to-school vaccination event in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health will be holding a back-to-school vaccination event Saturday morning.

The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Ella B. Scarborough Community Resource Center.

Health officials said nearly 500 are registered to receive immunizations. However, more than 500 are on the waitlist.

Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington, and other public health leaders are expected to attend.

