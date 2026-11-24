RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Health officials say the stomach illness that swept through more than 100 elementary students in Richmond County is norovirus.

Channel 9 told you students at L.J. Bell have been remote for two days, as the district and county investigated.

The county says it looked into 122 cases. Most have recovered.

Investigators haven’t said how the outbreak started.

Norovirus, or the stomach flu, is highly contagious.

It causes stomach inflammation, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain that usually clears up on its own in three days.

Norovirus typically spreads from contact with an infected person or contaminated food or water.

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