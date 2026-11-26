MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Some Marshville residents have been without water on Thanksgiving Day due to a water main break. As service is restored for customers, the town has issued a boil water advisory until further notice.

It started around 4 p.m. Wednesday along Water Plant Road, according to a release from the Town of Marshville.

The town said its Public Works Department immediately began working to repair the break and originally estimated service would be back to normal by 8:30 Wednesday night. However, several residents told Channel 9 they woke up Thanksgiving morning to little or no water pressure.

Crews have been working overnight to restore water services, but the town said ongoing rain slowed their progress.

Channel 9’s Eli Brand heard from many neighbors in Marshville expressing their frustrations, including many who were in need of water to prepare food for their families on Thanksgiving.

The town apologized for the inconvenience and expressed sympathy for the residents who’ve had to put their holiday plans on hold as a result of the repairs.

The cause of the water main break was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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