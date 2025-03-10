Health officials test 2 students for TB at South Meck

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health confirmed it tested students at South Mecklenburg High School for tuberculosis last week.

Officials say there is a chance some were exposed to the disease recently.

The county did not say whether any students had previously tested positive.

Testing was done on Thursday and Friday.

There is a make-up day scheduled for Wednesday.

Symptoms of TB include cough, fever, night sweats, weight loss, and loss of appetite.

