Health officials test 2 students for TB at South Meck

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Public Health confirmed it tested students at South Mecklenburg High School for tuberculosis last week.
Officials say there is a chance some were exposed to the disease recently.
The county did not say whether any students had previously tested positive.
Testing was done on Thursday and Friday.
There is a make-up day scheduled for Wednesday.
Symptoms of TB include cough, fever, night sweats, weight loss, and loss of appetite.
VIDEO: Tuberculosis case reported at SC high school, health officials confirm
©2025 Cox Media Group