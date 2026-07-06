Health officials warn of parasitic infection spreading in North Carolina

Health officials are monitoring a growing outbreak of a parasitic infection appearing in at least two states.

There are close to 700 cyclosporiasis cases in Michigan as of Monday, and doctors said those numbers are likely to keep rising.

North Carolina has had several known cases as well. The illness comes from ingesting something infected with the parasite.

“This is a parasitic infection that causes what we call severe gastroenteritis. That’s that severe form of food poisoning: the nausea, the vomiting, and the diarrhea. And what leads people to the emergency room is the complication of profound dehydration that comes as a result of the infection,” a health official said.

Experts said you can help avoid infection by washing produce and not drinking water when swimming. They also urge you to call a doctor if you are experiencing symptoms.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 69 reports of the illness since early June.

As of July 2, the majority of North Carolina’s reported cases have come from Wake County.

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