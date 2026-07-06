Health officials warn of parasitic infection in North Carolina

RALEIGH — Health officials are monitoring a growing outbreak of a parasitic infection in at least two states, including North Carolina.

North Carolina has had several known cases of cyclosporiasis.

The illness comes from ingesting something infected with the parasite.

“This is a parasitic infection that causes what we call severe gastroenteritis,” said Dr. Darien Sutton. “That’s that severe form of food poisoning: the nausea, vomiting, the diarrhea. And what leads people to the emergency room is the complication of profound dehydration that comes as a result of this.”

Experts say you can help avoid infection by washing produce and not drinking water when swimming. They also urge people to call a doctor if they experience symptoms.

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says there have been 69 reports of the illness since early June.

As of July 2, most of North Carolina’s reported cases have come from Wake County.

There are close to 700 cases in Michigan as of Monday. Doctors say those numbers are likely to keep rising.

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