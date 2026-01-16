‘Heart-wrenching’: Residents shaken as shots ring out in University City apartment complex

CHARLOTTE — Multiple shots were fired at an apartment complex in University City late Thursday night, shaking residents and damaging multiple cars in the neighborhood, police said.

Families living along Legacy Drive say the gunshots were enough to jolt them awake, and what followed left them fearing for their lives.

One mother, who didn’t want to be named, says that fear quickly turned into panic.

“We have children over here,” she told Channel 9’s Miana Massey. “I fear for my son. It’s heart-wrenching to have to snatch him out the bed in the middle of the night and hit the floor.”

She said she and her family moved to Charlotte four years ago to get away from gun violence.

“I’m from New York, and I dodged bullets all my life,” she said. “To have my son go through that, and I moved here to try to give him a better life, it bothers me.”

Cell phone video obtained by Channel 9 shows evidence markers where the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department confirms several shots rang out, damaging at least four cars.

Neighbors say this is not an isolated incident.

“It’s been happening for a while, and it’s getting even worse,” she said.

Some residents are calling for change and protection, while others say they are fed up and ready to move out.

One neighbor, Amaya Cooper, is requesting cameras around the complex.

Channel 9 reached out to CMPD for more details on what led up to this shooting. They say the details are limited, as the investigation is still active.

VIDEO: ‘My heart breaks’: Neighbor weighs in on deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

‘My heart breaks’: Neighbor weighs in on deadly shooting in northwest Charlotte

©2026 Cox Media Group