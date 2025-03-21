Heathrow Airport closure forces Charlotte flight to turn back

CHARLOTTE — The closure of London’s Heathrow Airport meant a long trip for passengers on a Charlotte-based flight.

FlightAware data shows Thursday night’s 7:10 p.m. flight out of Charlotte made it to the outskirts of Newfoundland, Canada, before turning around.

The flight then had to land once again in Charlotte.

Channel 9 is asking American Airlines what they are doing for impacted travelers.

Heathrow Airport stirred back to life late Friday, with flights slowly resuming about 18 hours after an inferno at an electrical substation caused a power outage that shuttered Europe’s busiest air travel hub and left 200,00 passengers stranded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

