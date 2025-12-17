Helene-damaged pipe to be repaired in Boone

BOONE, N.C. — Drivers in Boone should use caution Wednesday as crews work to repair a pipe damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The damaged pipe runs under the N.C. 105 Bypass near Greer Lane.

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will be installing a pipeliner in the pipe for added structural support.

The NCDOT says most of the work will be completed on the shoulder of the road, but some parts of the repair may require brief lane or road closures throughout the day.

