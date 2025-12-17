Local

Helene-damaged pipe to be repaired in Boone

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NCDOT: Ramp closure begins at Highway 74 to continue I-485 paving project
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

BOONE, N.C. — Drivers in Boone should use caution Wednesday as crews work to repair a pipe damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The damaged pipe runs under the N.C. 105 Bypass near Greer Lane.

ALSO READ >> NCDOT to spend billions repairing roads, bridges damaged by Helene

An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will be installing a pipeliner in the pipe for added structural support.

The NCDOT says most of the work will be completed on the shoulder of the road, but some parts of the repair may require brief lane or road closures throughout the day.

VIDEO: ‘Changed a lot’: Fishing guide says Helene recovery is impacting ecosystems

‘Changed a lot’: Fishing guide says Helene recovery is impacting ecosystems

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read