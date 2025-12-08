NCDOT to spend billions repairing roads, bridges damaged by Helene

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to spend nearly $5 billion on repairing and rebuilding roads and bridges in Western North Carolina damaged by Hurricane Helene.

Approximately $3.2 billion of the total budget will be allocated to eight major rebuilding projects, including one section of interstate and seven rural highways that were severely affected by floodwaters and landslides.

Most of the damaged roads have been repaired to allow local traffic access, with final reconstruction work either underway or scheduled to begin soon.

