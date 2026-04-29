Help restored for kids in intense custody cases as new program revives advocacy work

CHARLOTTE — More help is on the way for Mecklenburg County children caught in the middle of very intense custody cases.

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The Council for Children’s Rights was around for decades.

It appointed advocates to give those kids a voice, especially in cases involving child abuse and sexual assault.

However, the Council had to close last year.

Judge Rex Marvel created an emergency program to try to fill the gap in the meantime.

The local Bar’s charitable arm, the Bar Foundation, has given another nonprofit, the Charlotte Center for Legal Advocacy, money to resurrect the work the Council had been doing.

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