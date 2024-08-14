Hendrick Motorsports buys up more land

CONCORD, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports recently acquired more land near its Concord headquarters.

HSREI LLC — which is affiliated with Hendrick — bought nearly 10 acres at Morehead and Old Holland roads in northeast Charlotte earlier this month. Mecklenburg County real estate records show that Hendrick paid just under $2.5 million for the land across two separate purchases.

The land is near the Mecklenburg-Cabarrus county line and less than a mile from the Hendrick Motorsports campus. It borders several other parcels owned by Hendrick, real estate records show. The site is within two miles of Charlotte Motor Speedway.

