Henry River Mill Village, ‘Hunger Games’ filming site, up for sale at $2M

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Henry River Mill Village, a historic property in Burke County, is now up for sale, listed for nearly $2 million, according to the Hickory Record.

The property, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, was once a mill village with a company store and served as a filming location for the first ‘Hunger Games’ movie. It is also known as the site where Burke County Sheriff David Oaks was killed in 1966.

The Henry River Mill Village is being sold in two parcels by Market Place Realty Inc. One parcel, located at 4255 Henry River Road in Hickory, is 28.8 acres and is listed for $1.15 million. This side of the property includes the old mill store and a filming site from ‘The Hunger Games.’

It also features a renovated Airbnb and several houses that could be restored. The second parcel, located at 4246 Henry River Road, is 42.9 acres and is listed for $800,000.

This part of the property has some abandoned homes that could potentially be restored. The property became a popular destination for fans of ‘The Hunger Games’ after the movie’s release in 2012. At the time of filming, the 72-acre property was owned by Wade Shepherd.

The current owners, Calvin Reyes, Elaine Namour, and Michael Namour, purchased the property in October 2017 with plans to redevelop it into a community hub. They have since renovated two units for Airbnb rentals.

With its rich history and connection to a popular film franchise, Henry River Mill Village presents a unique opportunity for potential buyers interested in historic properties and film tourism.

